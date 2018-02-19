TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey says regime support for YPG in Afrin would lead to disaster
Any step by the Syrian regime to send militias into Afrin to support the PKK-linked YPG will have disastrous consequences for the region, said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag.
Turkey says regime support for YPG in Afrin would lead to disaster
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesperson Bekir Bozdag gives a speech during a press conference after the cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey on February 19, 2018. / AA
February 19, 2018

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag on Monday called Syrian regime-run news agency reports that pro-regime militias were preparing to enter Afrin "unrealistic," saying the reports had not been confirmed by officials.

“Although Syrian official news agency SANA reported that some forces linked to the Syrian regime will enter Afrin, this news has not been confirmed by the official authorities. It is unrealistic, not related to the fact,” Bozdag told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Any decision by the Syrian regime to send forces in Afrin to support YPG/PKK terror organisations or any step taken in this direction will have disastrous consequences for the region," Bozdag added.

Earlier, the state-run news agency SANA reported that the pro-regime "Popular Forces" would enter Afrin in northwestern Syria where a Turkish border security mission to remove the PKK-linked YPG group is ongoing.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more on the operations in Afrin.

The YPG is reported to have reached out to the Syrian regime after Turkey launched its Operation Olive Branch which has so far liberated more than 70 different strategic areas from terrorist control.

Ankara launched Olive Branch on January 20 to clear the YPG and Daesh remnants from Syria's Afrin region on Turkey's border.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to secure and stabilise Turkey’s border region with Syria and protect the local population.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, the military said.

The military also said only terror targets were being targeted and the "utmost care" was being taken to not harm any civilians.

Bozdag said 1,651 terrorists had been "neutralised" since the launch of the operation.

Since the launch of Olive Branch, Turkey has reported some 100 YPG cross-border attacks into Turkey which have killed seven civilians and wounded 125 others.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us