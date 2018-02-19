TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syrian Kurds and Arabs stand together against YPG
Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch is being welcomed by Syrians living in Turkey who fled the brutal rule of the YPG.
Syrian Kurds and Arabs stand together against YPG
Members of a Syrian family pose for a photo at the Cilvegozu border crossing with Syria, near the town of Reyhanli after Turkish jets have begun an aerial offensive, codenamed Operation Olive Branch (file photo). / AP
February 19, 2018

Syrian Kurds and Arabs who escaped from the clutches of the YPG in Afrin have welcomed Turkey's military operation that aims to rid the region of the terrorists.

According to a resident who managed to escape to Turkey, the YPG had been killing opponents, extorting money and using force to recruit fighters, even children. 

"In 2011, we took to the streets to demand freedom, justice and democracy in Syria. We are the Kurdish youth. We left Afrin because the Assad regime abandoned the area to the YPG/PKK, which started killing Kurdish youth and forced them out of Afrin. Afrin is our land. Afrin is our love," said Abu Majid.

Abu Majid is not the only one to have suffered at the hands of the YPG. 

Most people in the region are disappointed by the inaction of the international community. And they hope the Turkish military operation will be able to create a safe environment for them to return home.

TRT World 's Hasan Abdullah reports from Kilis.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us