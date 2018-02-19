When Meghan Markle wore a pair of Hiut Denim Jeans on her recent visit to Cardiff, she highlighted a great Welsh business success.

The small firm in Wales is making a big name for itself by making jeans with big ambition and based on a simple conviction.

David Hieatt, a Welsh entrepreneur committed to breathing new life into a town where making jeans is in the blood.

He is reviving an old factory that used to mass produce 35,000 pairs of jeans a week but closed, cutting 400 jobs from the market.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.