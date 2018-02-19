BIZTECH
Small business revives jeans industry in Wales
After the closure of an old factory in the rural Welsh town of Cardigan that used to mass produce 35,000 pairs of jeans a week, denim manufacturer Hiut has brought hope to the 400 workers who lost their jobs.
Hiut Denim Jeans
February 19, 2018

When Meghan Markle wore a pair of Hiut Denim Jeans on her recent visit to Cardiff, she highlighted a great Welsh business success.  

The small firm in Wales is making a big name for itself by making jeans with big ambition and based on a simple conviction.

David Hieatt, a Welsh entrepreneur committed to breathing new life into a town where making jeans is in the blood. 

He is reviving an old factory that used to mass produce 35,000 pairs of jeans a week but closed, cutting 400 jobs from the market.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
