TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey tries to counter Gulenist schools in Kosovo
Maarif schools are part of a new project by the Turkish government, and two of them already opened in Kosovo to offer a choice to students from other schools.
Turkey tries to counter Gulenist schools in Kosovo
File photo from June 17, 2017 shows a classroom in Turkish school in the city of Liplan, Kosovo. / AA
February 20, 2018

The Turkish government is calling on Kosovo to close schools linked to the US-based businessman and cleric, Fetullah Gulen that was behind the 2016 attempted coup.

To counter the influence of the Gulen educational institutions, Turkey's government partly funds Maarif schools in several countries. 

The aim is to offer a choice from other schools, as well they say, to raise educational standards. Two schools, operated by the state-run Maarif Foundation, have already opened in Kosovo and another seven are planned.

The facilities are brand new, and lessons are taught mainly in English and Albanian, as well as Turkish. Sixty of these students used to attend the Gulen institution or international schools.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports on the steps taken by Turkey to influence countries such as Kosovo to close the Gulen school system. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us