TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish artillery fire pushes back pro-Assad militants from Afrin
The pro-regime militants consisted of a convoy of 20 vehicles that departed from the Nubl al Zahraa region and tried to advance into Afrin region.
Turkish artillery fire pushes back pro-Assad militants from Afrin
A picture taken on February 20, 2018 shows smoke from Turkish artillery fire near the northern Syrian region of Afrin. Turkey halted pro-Syrian regime forces as they tried to enter Afrin region. / AFP
February 20, 2018

A convoy of pro-Assad militants entering Syria's northwestern Afrin region turned back after Turkish artillery fire, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding the convoy was made up of "terrorists" acting independently.

Speaking at a joint news conference alongside his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov in Ankara, Erdogan said "this file is closed for now."

Turkey launched "Operation Olive Branch" last month along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to rid Afrin of the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK has been conducting a decades-long armed campaign against Turkey and has been designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the US and EU.

Erdogan said he had previously reached an agreement on the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and warned that the group, which he said backed the Syrian regime, would pay a heavy price.

"Unfortunately, these kind of terror organisations take wrong steps with the decisions they take. It is not possible for us to allow this. They will pay a heavy price," Erdogan told a news conference. 

The pro-regime militia consisted of a convoy of 20 vehicles that departed from the Nubl al Zahraa region, at around 14:00 GMT and tried to advance into Afrin region. 

The withdrawal of the pro-regime groups came when they were about 10 km away from Afrin.

A YPG official said at the weekend a deal had been struck for the Syrian army to enter Afrin and fight against the Turkish forces. On Monday morning, Syrian state media had said the pro-Assad militia would enter Afrin "within hours" - although the groups never materialised.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us