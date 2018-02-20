Investments in perfume shops, textiles, footwear, food and plastics by Syrian refugees in Turkey's Gaziantep are challenging local entrepreneurs.

Despite language barriers, inflation and trade regulations, Syrian refugees are bringing something new to the market. The change is tangible; the influence of Syrians in Gaziantep can be tasted, smelled and seen.

Local authorities say they see Syrian entrepreneurs as a great potential for the development of the local economy.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock reports.