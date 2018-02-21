Sexual violence, rape and witnessing the murder of loved ones — Rohingya women have seen it all. Now seeking refuge in Bangladesh from persecution in Myanmar, many of these women are slowly opting to seek psychological help to deal with the horrors they have lived through.

But getting help is also something they have to get used to; many of the Rohingya women have access to health facilities for the first time in years.

The refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh often see the birth of several babies every day. But it's not always a happy occasion for the new mothers as many of them are giving birth to a child conceived in a violent, non-consensual act.

TRT World'sSandra Gathmann reports from Cox's Bazaar.