WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rohingya survivors of sexual violence seek psychological support
More than half a million Rohingya Muslims have fled persecution and violence in Myanmar. The Rohingya women and girls who were raped and abused by Myanmar forces are now grappling with the painful process of facing their trauma, in therapy.
Rohingya survivors of sexual violence seek psychological support
More than 650,000 Refugees, mostly children and women, have fled Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community. / AA Archive
February 21, 2018

Sexual violence, rape and witnessing the murder of loved ones — Rohingya women have seen it all.  Now seeking refuge in Bangladesh from persecution in Myanmar, many of these women are slowly opting to seek psychological help to deal with the horrors they have lived through.

But getting help is also something they have to get used to; many of the Rohingya women have access to health facilities for the first time in years.

The refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh often see the birth of several babies every day. But it's not always a happy occasion for the new mothers as many of them are giving birth to a child conceived in a violent, non-consensual act.

TRT World'sSandra Gathmann reports from Cox's Bazaar.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us