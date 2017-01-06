WORLD
1 MIN READ
Four detainees released from Guantanamo Bay
US President-elect Donald Trump is unhappy about the move.
Four detainees released from Guantanamo Bay
Four detainees released from Guantanamo Bay / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Four inmates have been released from America's maximum security detention centre at Guantanamo Bay.

They're the latest to be released by US President Barack Obama in the final days before he leaves office. However, President-elect Donald Trump is unhappy about the move and is seeking to freeze the transfers.

Fifty-five prisoners now remain at Guantanamo. Obama has abandoned his long standing pledge to close the controversial prison at the US naval base in Cuba, and now only hopes to release 15 more before he leaves office.

TRT World'sNick Harper reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us