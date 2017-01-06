More than 33 inmates have been killed in a prison riot in the Amazon region of Brazil, officials said on Friday.

The latest uprising occurred in the largest penitentiary of northern Roraima state just five days after the country's worst prison massacre in more than two decades killed 56 prisoners in nearby Amazonas state.

Experts had predicted more violence in Brazil's prison system, much of it gang-controlled, in the wake of the massacre earlier this week, which saw members of one drug gang butcher inmates from a rival criminal group.

