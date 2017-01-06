WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fresh uprising in Brazil prison kills at least 33 inmates
The riot came five days after the country's worst jail clash in two decades killed 56 prisoners.
Fresh uprising in Brazil prison kills at least 33 inmates
The overcrowded prison system in Brazil often sees gang-related violence. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

More than 33 inmates have been killed in a prison riot in the Amazon region of Brazil, officials said on Friday.

The latest uprising occurred in the largest penitentiary of northern Roraima state just five days after the country's worst prison massacre in more than two decades killed 56 prisoners in nearby Amazonas state.

Experts had predicted more violence in Brazil's prison system, much of it gang-controlled, in the wake of the massacre earlier this week, which saw members of one drug gang butcher inmates from a rival criminal group.

TRT World has more details.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us