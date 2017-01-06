Japan says it has temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea in protest, after a statue representing so-called "comfort women" was placed outside one of its consulates there.

The statue symbolises the South Korean women who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two.

It was placed outside Japan's diplomatic mission in the city of Busan. Tokyo described the move as "extremely regrettable" and promised to take additional measures.

TRT World's U-Jean Jung is following the story from Seoul.