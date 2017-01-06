WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why is a statue stoking old tensions between Japan and South Korea?
Japan says it has temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea in protest, after a statue representing so-called "comfort women" was placed outside one of its consulates there.
Why is a statue stoking old tensions between Japan and South Korea?
Workers outside the Japanese consulate in Busan setting up a statue of a teenage girl symbolising &quot;comfort women.&quot; (December 30, 2016) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Japan says it has temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea in protest, after a statue representing so-called "comfort women" was placed outside one of its consulates there.

The statue symbolises the South Korean women who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two.

It was placed outside Japan's diplomatic mission in the city of Busan. Tokyo described the move as "extremely regrettable" and promised to take additional measures.

TRT World's U-Jean Jung is following the story from Seoul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us