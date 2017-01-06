Ankara is questioning the lack of support for Turkey's fight against Daesh in northern Syria. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Thursday said Turkey has the right to close off access to the key Incirlik airbase if coalition forces do not cooperate.

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavasoglu, added: "Closing the Incirlik base is not on our agenda for now, but there is no sense in keeping it open if the coalition will not provide support against Daesh."

The US-led coalition uses the airbase in southern Turkey to launch air strikes against Daesh positions in Syria. But Ankara says coalition forces have provided insufficient support for its latest push to retake the Syrian town of Al Bab.

The United States responded on Thursday, saying it appreciates the access provided by Turkey to the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey and looks forward to that continuing, according to Pentagon spokesperson Peter Cook.