The signature method of communication for US President-elect Donald Trump is his Android smartphone, from which he sends out tweets slamming rivals and making big promises to his 19 million followers. But cybersecurity experts say that smartphones like his are vulnerable targets to hacking attacks, and China has criticised Trump for using his Twitter account to conduct diplomacy. How Trump will use Twitter after becoming president officially on January 20 remains uncertain.

TRT World 's Jennifer Glasse reports from Washington DC.