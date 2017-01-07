Mohammed Abu Khdeir, 16, was kidnapped from his neighbourhood in East Jerusalem before being burned alive by three ultra-orthodox Israeli settlers in summer 2014. It came after the deaths of three Israeli teenagers, part of the violence that helped spark the 50 day Israeli assault on Gaza that killed 1,500 Palestinian civilians, including more than 500 children, and also claimed the lives of six Israeli civilians, according to the United Nations.

Two and a half years on, Mohammed's family still mourns their son, as his three killers, two of them also teenagers, serve long sentences in prison.

