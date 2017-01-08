WORLD
Turkish army rejects claims it harmed civilians in Syria
Turkey's military said not harming civilians is one of its "basic principles." The army was responding to allegations related to its ongoing operation in northern Syria to push Daesh and other terrorist groups away from Turkey's southern border.
A rebel fighter who was injured after clashes with Daesh militants in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab receives treatment. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2017

The Turkish military has dismissed claims that civilians have been harmed during its ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"Allegations that civilians were affected during ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield do not reflect the facts on the ground and are ill-intended," The Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Sunday, which did not specify the source of the allegations.

"To not harm civilians is one of the basic principles of the Turkish Armed Forces," it added.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August and is aimed at supporting coalition forces and eliminating the threat to Turkey posed by hostile groups along the country's border with Syria.

Syrian opposition forces supported by the Turkish Army have liberated the northern Syrian towns of Jarablus and Dabiq from the Daesh terror organisation.

They are engaged in street battles with Daesh in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, but progress has been slowed in an effort to avoid civilian casualties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
