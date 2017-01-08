WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four Israelis killed after truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem
Israeli police say they are treating the incident as an attack, with security officials stating the driver of the truck was a Palestinian.
Four Israelis killed after truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem
At least 40 Israelis and 245 Palestinians have been killed in a new wave of violence that began in October 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2017

A truck driven by a Palestinian rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four people and injuring 15 others, Israeli police told Reuters.

Police said the dead, three women and one man, were all in their twenties.

At least 40 Israelis and 245 Palestinians have been killed in a new wave of violence that began in October 2015. According to the Israeli authorities, most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks. Others were shot dead during protests, clashes or in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian security officials in the city of Ramallah confirmed that the driver was a Palestinian from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Mukaber. He was also killed in the incident.

"They shot him, until they neutralised him," a bus driver, who gave his name only as Moshe, told Reuters. Israeli TV stations said the driver was killed, and footage showed bullet holes in the truck's windscreen.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the victims were in a group of soldiers alighting from a bus at the promenade, which has a scenic view down onto the Old City.

Rosenfeld said that suddenly the lorry driver "ran his vehicle into them. At this moment of time we have ruled out an accident."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us