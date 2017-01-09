At least seven policemen and a civilian were killed in the attack on a checkpoint in the city of al-Arish on Monday, the interior ministry said.

At least 13 people, including four civilians, were wounded, security and medical sources said.

The ministry said a group of about 20 assailants tried driving a vehicle packed with explosives into a checkpoint, but police fired on it, setting it off before it reached the post.

Police say the attacker used a stolen street cleaning vehicle packed with explosives. The assailants also fired rocket propelled grenades at the checkpoint in the northern Egyptian city.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

An insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.

The militant group staging the insurgency in Sinai pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014 and adopted the name Sinai Province. Authorities have since blamed them for the killing of hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and policemen.