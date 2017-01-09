WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump hits back after Meryl Streep gets political at Golden Globes
Streep turned a lifetime award acceptance speech at the Golden Globe awards into an indictment of Trump's personality and his tough stance on immigration. Trump responded by calling her one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.
Trump hits back after Meryl Streep gets political at Golden Globes
Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, US. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

The president-elect described Meryl Streep as "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood" after the three-time Oscar winner criticised him at the Golden Globes.

Streep turned a lifetime award acceptance speech at Sunday's Golden Globe awards into an indictment of Trump's personality and his tough stance on immigration.

"This instinct to humiliate when it's modelled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life," the "Sophie's Choice" actress said, recalling Trump's imitation, in 2015, of a disabled reporter without mentioning the president-elect by name.

The speech by Streep, who had a prime-time speaking slot at last year's Democratic National Convention praising Hillary Clinton's "grit and grace," quickly became the most-talked about moment of the Golden Globes.

Global digital marketing company Amobee said it sparked some 627,000 Tweets in four hours.

"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big," Trump tweeted. He also repeated his denial that he had mocked the reporter when he flailed his arms and slurred his speech at a campaign event.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us