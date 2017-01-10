WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests disrupt confirmation hearing of Trump's attorney general pick
Demonstrators dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan interrupted Jeff Sessions' opening remarks and called him a racist. Around 30 years ago he was refused a position as a federal judge over allegations of racism – a claim he denies.
Protesters wearing white sheets shout at Sen. Jeff Sessions as he arrives for his confirmation hearing to be the US attorney general Senate Judiciary Committee in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, January 10, 2017 in Washington DC. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Protesters interrupted the Senate hearing to confirm President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the next the US attorney general.

Senate hearings were under way in Washington DC where Trump's cabinet choices face scrutiny, amid allegations that candidates have not disclosed all their financial dealings nor completed a full ethics questionnaire.

Demonstrators dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan interrupted Jeff Sessions' opening remarks and called him a racist inside the Senate committee room, where politicians were grilling the Republican senator.

The President-elect has chosen Sessions for the post of attorney general. But like many of Trump's nominees, he's a controversial choice.

About 30 years ago, Sessions was refused a position as a federal judge over allegations of racism – a claim he denies.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
