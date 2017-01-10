WORLD
1 MIN READ
Envoys to Cyprus peace talks say they are optimistic
The UN says Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders are showing political willingness to find common ground as the talks entered their 2nd day on Tuesday.
Envoys to Cyprus peace talks say they are optimistic
A man sits on a bench under a peace sign near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus, January 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Talks on reuniting Cyprus entered their second day on Tuesday in Geneva. The Turkish Cypriot leader and his Greek Cypriot counterpart are discussing power-sharing, territorial adjustments and security issues.

The talks are hosted by the UN's special envoy and seek to end decades of division on the Mediterranean island.

"The leaders are showing a lot of courage, a lot of will," senior United Nations envoy and former Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told a news briefing. "It's going to be difficult but it's possible."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details from Geneva.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us