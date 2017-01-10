Talks on reuniting Cyprus entered their second day on Tuesday in Geneva. The Turkish Cypriot leader and his Greek Cypriot counterpart are discussing power-sharing, territorial adjustments and security issues.

The talks are hosted by the UN's special envoy and seek to end decades of division on the Mediterranean island.

"The leaders are showing a lot of courage, a lot of will," senior United Nations envoy and former Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told a news briefing. "It's going to be difficult but it's possible."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details from Geneva.