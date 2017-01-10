Britain is in the "front seat" to negotiate a new trade deal with the United States, said a top Republican and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Bob Corker.

The statement comes at a time when British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is visiting the US.

Johnson, a former British mayor and a big campaigner for "Brexit," has held meetings with the advisors of US President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress.

After his meetings with Trump's team, Johnson said there had been a "huge fund of goodwill" towards Britain and a desire to move quickly on a trade deal.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.