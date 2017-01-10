WORLD
Top Republican senator says Britain in "front seat" for US trade deal
The statement coincides with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the US to meet aides of President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress.
Senator Bob Corker, a Republican and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Britain is in the "front seat" to negotiate a new trade deal with the United States, said a top Republican and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Bob Corker.

The statement comes at a time when British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is visiting the US.

Johnson, a former British mayor and a big campaigner for "Brexit," has held meetings with the advisors of US President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress.

After his meetings with Trump's team, Johnson said there had been a "huge fund of goodwill" towards Britain and a desire to move quickly on a trade deal.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
