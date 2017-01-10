WORLD
2 MIN READ
Huge earthquake hits Philippines
A 7.3 magnitude undersea earthquake, measuring 617 km, struck southeast Philippines on Tuesday. The quake comes five days after a smaller tremor in the same area.
Huge earthquake hits Philippines
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 that struck under the Celebes Sea off the southern Philippines was far too deep to cause any damage or to generate a tsunami according to seismologists. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Is it dangerous?

The US Tsunami Warning Centre has issued no warning, advisory, watch or threat after the quake in the Celebes Sea, which lies in the western Pacific between Sulawesi and the Philippines.

Seismologists said it was too deep to cause any damage and casualties or a tsunami. The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has, however, warned of aftershocks.

What caused the earthquake?

Renato Solidum of Phivolcs said the quake was set off by the movement of oceanic plates 625 kilometers (387 miles) under the seabed. Solidum said the undersea quake was centered 223 kilometers (138 miles) southeast of Sulu province.

Are earthquakes common in the Pacific Ocean?

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common in the Pacific Ocean basin, particularly in the "Ring of Fire". A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines island of Luzon in 1990.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us