At least 32 killed and 70 wounded in two blasts near Afghan parliament
The first explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, was quickly followed by a second, caused by a car bomb parked near the same site. The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 10, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

At least 32 people were killed and over 70 others wounded in twin bombings near the Afghan parliament in Kabul on Tuesday.

The first explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, was quickly followed by a second, caused by a car bomb parked near the same site, Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

The blasts in Kabul tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe, which houses the offices of lawmakers, leaving the area littered with bloodied bodies.

Afghan Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said his group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Helmand attack

Separately and earlier, a suicide bomber on foot struck in southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said General Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief.

The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, said Kemtoz.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz added. A car full of explosives was found nearby.

No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports from Kabul.

SOURCE:TRT World
