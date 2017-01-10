Human Rights Watch is urging Pakistan's government to investigate the recent disappearance of four human rights activists. The rights group said that the near simultaneous disappearances raise concerns about whether the government was involved.

Demonstrators supporting the four missing men have held rallies in the capital Islamabad and in Peshawar. They are demanding the recovery of poet and academic Salman Haider, activists Waqas Goraya and Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer.

The four men went missing from various cities between January 4 and January 7. They were active on social media and known for their liberal and secular views.

Pakistan's human rights activist Farzana Bari spoke to TRT World.