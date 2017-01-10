Outgoing US President Barack Obama is due to make his farewell speech in Chicago later on Tuesday.

Obama will reflect on his time in office and say thank you to his supporters.

"I'm thinking about (the remarks) as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here," he said ahead of the speech.

If Obama's track record is anything to go by, his last official speech will be memorable.

TRT World'sJon Brain looks back at some of Obama's moments on the podium.