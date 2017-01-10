WORLD
Mass killer makes Nazi salute at rights appeal case
Norway is trying to overturn a ruling that the state violated Anders Breivik's human rights by keeping him isolated after he massacred 77 people in 2011.
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, 10 January 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik made a Nazi salute at the start of a court case on Tuesday at which Norway is trying to overturn a ruling that it violated his human rights by keeping him isolated since he massacred 77 people in 2011.

Breivik, wearing a black suit and tie, raised his right arm to make the flat-handed Nazi-style salute as he entered the court in a converted gym at the jail, where he lives in a three-room cell.

It was similar to the salute he gave at a lower court in March, when the judge ended up agreeing that the Norwegian state had violated a ban on "inhuman and degrading" treatment under the European Convention on Human Rights by keeping him too isolated.

SOURCE:Reuters
