WORLD
1 MIN READ
Obama gives farewell address
The 44th President of the United States, after serving two four year terms, calls for unity amid fractured politics.
Obama gives farewell address
Obama said he remained hopeful about the work that a younger generation would do. &quot;Yes we can,&quot; he said. &quot;Yes we did.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

Speaking for the last time to citizens, the US President Barack Obama delivered a farewell address in Chicago, where he began his political career, calling for unity and hailing the growth of the American economy under his tenure. On January 20, Republican president-elect Donald Trump will replace him.

"Democracy does not require uniformity...But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity. The idea that for all our outward differences we're all in this together, that we rise or fall as one," Obama said.

TRT World'sKilmeny Duchardt brings us the latest.

Watch the full address below:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us