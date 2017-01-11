Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed allegations that Russia has access to damaging information about him.

Trump's tweets came after the Kremlin also denied the claims, saying documents supposedly giving credence to the allegations were aimed at damaging Moscow's relations with Washington.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists the allegations were "pulp fiction." Earlier Trump on Twitter called the allegations "a total political witch hunt."

Classified briefings

American media reports, quoting unnamed intelligence officals, say that both Trump and President Obama have received classified briefings on allegations Russia may have compromising personal and financial information about the incoming president.

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt that Russia was behind hacking during the 2016 presidential campaign.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has that story from Washington DC.