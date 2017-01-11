WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN envoy says Cyprus talks "on track" but "there is still work to do"
Espen Barth Eide said many issues dividing the two sides had been resolved as the talks on reunification of the Mediterranean island entered the third day.
UN envoy says Cyprus talks "on track" but "there is still work to do"
Eide, a former Norwegian foreign minister, is overseeing talks between Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

The UN envoy for Cyprus said on Wednesday the ongoing talks in Geneva aimed at reuniting the divided island are "on track" as many issues between the two sides had been resolved.

Espen Barth Eide, however, said that there was "still work to do" in the negotiations between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Eide, a former Norwegian foreign minister, is overseeing talks between Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades.

"We have dealt with some of the most difficult issues. We have touched upon almost all of them, we have solved many of them and we are close to resolving some other issues," Eide said.

Talks between the two sides moved to Geneva on Monday after 18 months of intensive peace talks.

While Ankara has a military presence on the island state, both sides agree that a dialogue is the best possible solution.

TRT World 's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Geneva.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us