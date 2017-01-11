POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of World War II, dies aged 105
The veteran British journalist travelled alone to the German border and witnessed the first column of Nazi tanks gathering to invade Poland.
Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of World War II, dies aged 105
Hollingworth's reporting of the outbreak of the war was one of the greatest scoops of modern times. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

Clare Hollingworth, the veteran British journalist, who broke the news that World War II had begun, has died in Hong Kong at the age of 105.

In August 1939, at the age of 27, Hollingworth travelled alone to the German border and witnessed the first column of Nazi tanks mobilising to invade Poland.

Three days later she was first to report the outbreak of hostilities not only to readers of The Daily Telegraph, but also to the British and Polish authorities.

"Clare passed away surrounded by family and friends with lots of care," Cathy Hilborn Feng, a friend of more than 20 years, said.

Hollingworth's reporting of the outbreak of the war was one of the greatest scoops of modern times.

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us