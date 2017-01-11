Donald Trump's choice for Attorney General, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, on Tuesday testified to a US Senate committee as the first of Trump's Cabinet nominees to face questioning.

Sessions is a controversial pick and has faced allegations of racism and concerns about his stance on immigration and abortion.

Shouts of "racist" and "no fascist USA" disrupted the confirmation hearing.

Sessions stood by his pledge to adopt a hardline approach on immigration - but says his role would be to uphold the law, not make it.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse has more from Washington DC.