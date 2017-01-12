WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey slams US claim that SDF has no links to the PKK terror group
The group posted a photo of a statement on the official Twitter account for US Central Command (CENTCOM) denying any links to the PKK.
Turkey slams US claim that SDF has no links to the PKK terror group
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States to stop supporting and legitimising terror groups. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

Turkey on Thursday slammed the United States for its claim that the SDF has no ties to the PKK terror organisation.

US Central Command had re-tweeted a statement by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, which includes the YPG, saying it was not part of the PKK.

Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin responded on Twitter.

Turkey's position

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said "nobody" had the right to claim that the YPG has no links with PKK terrorists in Turkey.

"Those who were shedding blood under the Daesh flag until yesterday have now emerged with a PYD, YPG identity. Nobody has the right to claim they have nothing to do with the PKK," Erdogan said at a meeting in Ankara.

Turkey views the YPG as the Syrian extension of the PKK terror group, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state and is considered a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

Turkey considers the YPG and PYD to be terrorist organisations because of their affiliation with the PKK.

The US considers the YPG/PYD to be a "reliable partner" on the ground in Syria against Daesh and continues to support them in the field.

However, in testimony before a Senate panel in April 2016, US Defence Chief Ashton Carter admitted the PYD and YPG were aligned with the PKK when Senator Lindsey Graham directly asked him.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us