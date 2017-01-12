Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed broadening the ceasefire in Syria across the country, sources in Erdogan's office said.

The two leaders also discussed Syrian peace talks planned for Kazakhstan and bilateral relations, the sources said.

The talks, scheduled to begin on January 23, will bring together Syrian regime representatives and the opposition, as well as their allies, in a fresh bid to end the six-year war in Syria.

UN says ceasefire largely holding but no aid going in

Syrian UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday that Syria's cessation of hostilities is largely holding, with some exceptions, but humanitarian aid is still not getting into besieged areas where food is running out.

He told reporters that 23 buses and Syrian drivers, used in recent evacuations, were being stopped from leaving the villages of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province by armed groups.

Mistura said fighting was continuing in two villages in the Wadi Barada valley, the site of water pumping facilities that serve Damascus.

He said he understood that the UN would be invited to the Astana talks, but there have been no formal invitations or confirmed dates.