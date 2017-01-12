WORLD
Talks to reunify Cyprus extended amid disagreements
UN chief Guterres cautions against any "quick fix" in Geneva talks to forge a security deal for a reunited Cyprus as the foreign ministers of Britain, Greece and Turkey joined the efforts.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) speaks next to Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci during a press conference at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

Talks to resolve the decades-old division of Cyprus ended without agreement on Thursday but with a plan for officials to reconvene on Jan. 18 to tackle the thorny security question, before a fresh attempt to forge apolitical deal.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters he was confident that the participants were determined to make a "last effort" to find a solution. There was no precise date set for the guarantors of the process - the Greek, Turkish and British foreign ministers - to meet again.

Speaking in Geneva, Guterres said he wants a solid and sustainable solution for Cyprus – but there's still a long way to go.

Cyprus has been split for 43 years after Turkey intervened in the north, following a coup on the island backed by Greece. Key issues include governance, property and security.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Geneva.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
