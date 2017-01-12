WORLD
Trump's nominee for secretary of state grilled at Senate hearing
Rex Tillerson's past ties to Russia dominated his confirmation hearing.
Tillerson also said the US should play a leading role in combating climate change at the hearing, contradicting previous statements by US President-elect Donald Trump implying it's a hoax. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the position of secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, has come under fire for his relationship with the Russian government while he worked as a corporate executive at oil giant ExxonMobil.

At his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, the former oil company CEO received support from noted figures such as former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who also criticised him for refusing to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
