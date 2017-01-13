US President-elect Donald Trump is making plans to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The move has created a controversy as critics have said it could embolden Israel to claim all of Jerusalem as its own city.

The international community, including the US, regard East Jerusalem as an occupied territory. The Palestinians have warned of revoking its recognition of Israel as a state, if the embassy is relocated.

Trump's has named David Friedman for the position of ambassador to Israel. Friedman not only supports the relocation but he is also an advocate for Israeli settlements. He has, thus, been accused of being anti-Palestinian.

Ahmed Al-Burai, a lecturer at Istanbul Aydin University, says Trumps' decision to move the embassy may trigger violent protests.