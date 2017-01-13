WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey will stay in Cyprus
The Turkish president told reporters that "a guarantee without Turkey is not possible," as the Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders attended a press conference following talks in Geneva.
Erdogan says Turkey will stay in Cyprus
&quot;We are clear on this issue: A guarantee without Turkey is not possible.&quot; File photo: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses district governors at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Ankara would continue to base soldiers in the island of Cyprus as long as Greece does.

"We will stay in Cyprus forever. Turkey and Greece will keep their soldiers in Cyprus as discussed and agreed before. If we will talk about pulling soldiers out of the island then both sides will have to do that," he told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

Erdogan also said the Greek side was avoiding a solution to the Cyprus problem:

The Greek Cypriot side is not sincere in this process. Northern Cyprus has been working hard on the deal but the Greek Cypriot side and Greece as the guarantor country have different expectations. We are clear on this issue: A guarantee without Turkey is not possible.

Erdogan's comments came after Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades told a news conference on Friday that talks on reunifying Cyprus should produce a "radical" change in the island's security situation, which is currently guaranteed by Greece, Turkey and Britain.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has described the presence of Turkish troops in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as a "force of stability," but the Greek Cypriot side wants them to be removed.

The current division of the island between the Turkish Cypriot north and Greek Cypriot south came about in 1974, when Turkey entered the north in response to a short-lived Greek-backed coup aimed at unifying Cyprus with Greece as well as longstanding communal violence and the marginalisation of the Turkish Cypriot community.

UN Envoy for Cyrpus, Espen Barth Eide, says that he is inspired by the negotiations so far. But he admits that both Greek and Turkish Cypriots question how a deal will be implemented, if it is agreed.

More specific talks are scheduled for Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us