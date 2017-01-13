WORLD
Syrian regime workers enter Wadi Barada to restore water supply
Syrian regime workers entered the formerly rebel-held Barada valley area near Damascus to begin restoring water to capital Damascus after weeks of shortages.
The Barada River runs through Damascus and serves as the main water supply for millions of Syrians around the capital. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Syrian engineers have reached the rebel-held Wadi Barada area near Damascus to fix a damaged pumping station, which is the main source of water for the Syrian capital.

The provincial governor of Damascus says the engineers have entered the facility under an agreement with the rebels. And the water supply will soon be restored to the city.

The UN has said the infrastructure of the spring was deliberately targeted, without stating who was responsible. The pumping station was allegedly bombed in late December 2016 leaving more than five million people with little or no access to safe drinking water.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
