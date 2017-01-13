Syrian engineers have reached the rebel-held Wadi Barada area near Damascus to fix a damaged pumping station, which is the main source of water for the Syrian capital.

The provincial governor of Damascus says the engineers have entered the facility under an agreement with the rebels. And the water supply will soon be restored to the city.

The UN has said the infrastructure of the spring was deliberately targeted, without stating who was responsible. The pumping station was allegedly bombed in late December 2016 leaving more than five million people with little or no access to safe drinking water.