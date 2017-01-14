WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ivory Coast mutineers announce deal with government
It's not clear if all the soldiers accepted the agreement as gunfire was heard in the capital Abidjan during the negotiations.
Mutinous soldiers launched a revolt last week in the country's second largest city, Bouake, after a dispute over bonus payments. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

Disgruntled soldiers in Ivory Coast reached an agreement with the government to end a nationwide army mutiny, negotiators for the mutineers said.

Soldiers, most of them former rebel fighters, launched a revolt in the country's second largest city, Bouake, a week ago, demanding higher wages.

The rouge troops reportedly reached the deal with the government after tense negotiations on Friday night in Bouake.

TRT World has more.

It is not clear if all the soldiers accepted the deal, as sporadic gunfire was heard at two strategic military camps in the commercial capital, Abidjan.

Mutineers also seized entrances to Korhogo, a city in the country's north.

"We've reached an agreement. They will pay five million Monday and the rest each month," Sergeant Mamadou Kone, one of the mutineers' negotiators said.

"We haven't finished up, but that's the most important thing," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
