The Republican-dominated House of Representatives on Friday began the process to repeal Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform.

The legislators passed a resolution that instructs committees of the House and Senate to draft repeal legislation by the end of January.

Replacing the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, which requires people to get insured or pay a penalty, has been a top priority of President-elect Donald Trump.

TRT World 's Simon Marks reports from Washington DC.