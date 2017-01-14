WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Congress takes first step to repeal Obamacare
Ending the Obama administration's healthcare reform has been a top priority for US President-elect Donald Trump.
US Congress takes first step to repeal Obamacare
Obamacare was enacted nearly seven years ago in an effort to expand coverage and give new protections for people with pre-existing health conditions and other barriers that left them without insurance. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

The Republican-dominated House of Representatives on Friday began the process to repeal Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform.

The legislators passed a resolution that instructs committees of the House and Senate to draft repeal legislation by the end of January.

Replacing the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, which requires people to get insured or pay a penalty, has been a top priority of President-elect Donald Trump.

TRT World 's Simon Marks reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us