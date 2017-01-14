TÜRKİYE
2 arrested and charged for assisting Istanbul nightclub shooter
Two Chinese nationals have been arrested and charged for assisting the shooter who killed at least 39 people at a popular nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's.
Police guard the entrance to Istanbul's Reina nightclub after a mass shooting killed at least 39 people on New Year's Day. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested and charged in connection with the mass shooting at an Istanbul night club, in the early hours of New Year's Day, which killed at least 39 people.

Omar Asim and Abu liezi Abu Duhamiti, are both Uighurs - an ethnic Muslim minority in China.

They've been charged with 39 counts, including being an accomplice to first degree murder and being a member of a terror organisation.

They're suspected of providing the attacker with a weapon, and helping him rent an apartment in the Turkish city of Konya.

Terror group Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

The man who carried out the attack remains at large.

SOURCE:TRT World
