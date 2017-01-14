US President-elect Donald Trump suggested on Friday that he may end sanctions against Russia if it helps Washington's fight against terror.

In an hour long interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he will keep sanctions "at least for a period of time," but may overturn them eventually.

Meanwhile, a committee of US senators will investigate alleged links between Trump's political team and the Russian government.

US intelligence agencies say the email accounts of Hillary Clinton's aides were targeted during the presidential campaign.

TRT World 's Patrice Howard has more from Los Angeles.