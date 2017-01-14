A woman has been reunited with her daughter in the US state of South Carolina 18 years after the child was kidnapped from the hospital.

Baby Kamiyah Mobley was stolen just five hours after she was born.

The disappearance from the Jacksonville Hospital in Florida, generated nationwide attention as police launched a manhunt for her kidnapper.

A woman posing as a nurse took the newborn from her young mother's arms.

Authorities have since arrested the woman responsible.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.