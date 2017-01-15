Iraqi special forces on Sunday took full control of Mosul University complex after two days of fierce fighting with Daesh, army officials said.

Iraq's counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops drove Daesh terrorists out of the strategically located university complex and seized clusters of buildings including colleges on Saturday. It is an important gain towards retaking the entire eastern half of the city.

"The university is completely liberated and forces are sweeping the complex for any hiding militants. Most buildings are booby-trapped so we're being cautious," said CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan.

"We're not stopping," he said, adding the CTS was working to push into areas next to the university.

TRT World's Campbell MacDiarmid has more details.