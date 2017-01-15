WORLD
Iraqi forces take Mosul University from Daesh after fierce fighting
Iraqi forces say they are close to recapturing the entire eastern bank of the Tigris river, bringing them in full control of eastern Mosul, and thus half of Daesh's last major stronghold in Iraq.
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks at the University of Mosul during a battle with Daesh, in Mosul, Iraq, January 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

Iraqi special forces on Sunday took full control of Mosul University complex after two days of fierce fighting with Daesh, army officials said.

Iraq's counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops drove Daesh terrorists out of the strategically located university complex and seized clusters of buildings including colleges on Saturday. It is an important gain towards retaking the entire eastern half of the city.

"The university is completely liberated and forces are sweeping the complex for any hiding militants. Most buildings are booby-trapped so we're being cautious," said CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan.

"We're not stopping," he said, adding the CTS was working to push into areas next to the university.

TRT World's Campbell MacDiarmid has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
