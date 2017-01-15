WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 26 die after overloaded boat capsizes in India
The boat was carrying 50 people, more than its capacity of 30, and it capsized not far from the shore of the Indian city of Patna.
At least 26 die after overloaded boat capsizes in India
Relatives look at the images of people who drowned in a boat accident on the river Ganges near Patna in eastern India, on January 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

At least 26 people have drowned after a boat capsized in the Ganges river in India's eastern state of Bihar on Saturday, a government official said.

The incident took place in the evening, when people were ferrying back after watching kite-flying celebrations to mark a harvest festival.

Rescue workers were working round the clock looking for survivors, Anirudh Kumar, joint secretary of the state disaster management authority said.

"Workers pulled out 22 bodies in the night and this (Sunday) morning four more bodies were recovered," he said.

The boat was carrying 50 people, more than its capacity of 30, and it capsized not far from the shore in the state capital Patna, State Disaster Management Minister Chandrashekhar said.

The revellers were on their way back from the annual Hindu harvest festival of Makar Sakranti, marked by kite-flying and other festivities.

State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the accident and announced compensation of 400,000 rupees ($5,900) for the families of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the victims' families while cancelling an event he was scheduled to attend in Patna on Sunday.

Boat accidents are common in the country, mainly because of overcrowding, poor maintenance and lax regulations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us