After 146 years, America's most famous circus is calling it quits.

Dubbed 'the Greatest Show on Earth,' Ringling Brothers Circus say the show is closing because of declining attendance, high costs and changing public interests in entertainment.

The circus has also has come under criticism in recent years for its treatment of animals.

The troupe will give its last performances this May.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has more details.