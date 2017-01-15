TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish parliament passes three more constitutional reforms
The proposed constitutional reforms grant wide-ranging powers to the president with greater parliamentary oversight of the presidency, and scrap the position of prime minister.
Turkish parliament passes three more constitutional reforms
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (C) arrives for a debate on the proposed constitutional changes as he is surrounded by MPs at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

Turkish lawmakers on Sunday have passed articles 14, 15 and 16 of a new constitutional reform package.

Eighteen amendments are proposed to the existing constitution. The changes grant wide-ranging powers to the president, strengthen parliamentary oversight of the presidency, and scrap the position of prime minister.

Voting on the remaining two proposals will continue over the next week. All proposed changes, however, will need to pass in two more rounds of voting before the constitutional package as a whole can be put to a referendum.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah brings us the latest from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us