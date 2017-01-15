Turkish lawmakers on Sunday have passed articles 14, 15 and 16 of a new constitutional reform package.

Eighteen amendments are proposed to the existing constitution. The changes grant wide-ranging powers to the president, strengthen parliamentary oversight of the presidency, and scrap the position of prime minister.

Voting on the remaining two proposals will continue over the next week. All proposed changes, however, will need to pass in two more rounds of voting before the constitutional package as a whole can be put to a referendum.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah brings us the latest from Ankara.