The United States would be invited to the January 23 Syrian peace summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the 9th Ambassadors' Conference in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu said that officials from Turkey, Russia, and Iran met in Moscow Friday in preparation for the summit.

"We have agreed to invite the US to the talks. We will invite them. The US will be in Astana. We do not deny the contribution and role of the US," Cavusoglu said.

On Friday, the US State Department spokesman Mark Toner had said that Washington has not been invited to the talks.

Negotiations to reach a resolution to the six-year war in Syria are due to begin in Kazakhstan's capital Astana between the Syrian regime and the opposition.

Following last month's Syria ceasefire deal, the Astana meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts by Turkey and Russia to promote a political solution in war-torn Syria.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed and millions more displaced by the conflict.