WORLD
4 MIN READ
Fifteen years on, why is Guantanamo still open?
US President Barack Obama vowed to shut down the prison soon after taking office. But it's a decision that needed the support of the Congress, something he could never get.
Fifteen years on, why is Guantanamo still open?
Some of the detainees cleared by an interagency review system have been waiting for almost 10 years to be released from the prison due to diplomatic hurdles. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

If Obama was opposed to Guantanamo Bay prison, why didn't he shut it down?

Days after he took office, Obama created an interagency task force to divide detainees into categories, aiming to close the controversial prison within a year.

Based on the task force's decision, detainees whose detention is no longer necessary, would be released, the rest could be prosecuted. Detainees who were not processed would be transferred to prisons in the US.

The Republicans in Congress blocked this plan by banning the transfer of detainees to the US for any purpose, including prosecution in federal courts and detention.

What is the incoming president, Donald Trump, likely to do?

Trump has said he has no intention of closing the facility and described inmates as "extremely dangerous people".

"There should be no further releases from Gitmo," the Republican president-elect said.

The fate of the 9 detainees, cleared for release because the US deemed their detention no longer "necessary," is unclear.

No one has ever been held accountable for the illegal detention and abuse at the prison camp.

What is Guantanamo?

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the Bush administration set up the detention facility on its naval base in Cuba to hold suspects that they called "unlawful combatants." The administration strategically opted for an overseas detention centre that would be outside the jurisdiction of US courts.

Washington maintained that it had the authority to keep any detainee it believed posed a threat to itself or its allies in its "War on Terror."

Detainees were subjected to torture such as waterboarding, sleep deprivation and sexual assault.

It is believed a total of 780 people have been detained at the prison.

How many people are being held at the facility?

Forty-five prisoners are currently being held at Guantanamo, many without charge or trial. Nine of them are cleared for release.

Twenty-six of them are "forever prisoners" and the US wants to hold them indefinitely. Washington is reluctant to try them in courts because the evidence against them is not sufficient or tainted.

Ten detainees are going through military commissions.

Currently, an interagency panel periodically reviews detainee cases to see if their detention is necessary. However, even though a detainee is cleared for release, it may take years until the US finds a destination to send them to.

Are they all threats to the US?

The Obama administration thought at least 9 of them were not and they were cleared for release.

The fate of many others is unclear as they have neither been charged nor prosecuted, so their involvement in terrorist activities has not been disclosed.

"Some of those who have not been cleared are no more terrorists than my grandmother," a lawyer who has represented over 100 detainees, Clive Stafford Smith, said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us