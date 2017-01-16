US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday outlined his foreign policy goals in an interview with two European newspapers, saying that his biggest goal is to create fairer trade deals and stronger borders.

He hinted at a possible deal to lift sanctions against Russia if it cuts its nuclear weapons arsenal.

Trump called German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open door immigration policy a "catastrophic mistake," and said the West should have built safe zones in Syria.

TRT World's Harry Horton has more details from Washington DC.