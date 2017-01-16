Coal miners in the US state of West Virginia, one of the states that helped Donald Trump secure his White House victory, have high hopes that the state's economy would improve under the Trump administration.

US President-elect Trump gained a lot of support in coal mining communities because they felt ignored by the Obama administration.

People there believe Trump's policies will boost their local economy, help an ailing mining industry and even stem a drug epidemic.

TRT World'sDavid Foster has more details.